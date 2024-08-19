MP govt’s Religious Dept to function from Ujjain

Bhopal, Aug 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the office of the Department of Religious Trust and Endowment in Ujjain.

The department, which falls under the Religious Department of the state government was functioning from the Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal. However, it has been now decided to shi

The decision to shift the department from Bhopal to Ujjain was announced soon after he took over charge as Chief Minister earlier in December last year.

The step has been taken in view of the Simhastha (Kumbh) mela, the largest congregation of Hindus once in 12 years in Madhya Pradesh’s religious city of Ujjain.

Interestingly, during the Kamal Nath government, the department was renamed ‘Addhyatm’, which was later changed to religious trust and endowment during the former Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tenure.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also hails from Ujjain, has directed the officials to set up a task force of senior officials associated with over a dozen departments.

The IAS officers with the rank of Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of all the departments along with the Ujjain district administration and police have been included in the task force. Each one would have a specific role to play in the preparation.

The state government has already allocated a fund of Rs 500 crore for this mega international religious-cum-spritual event in 2028. This budget will be spent on the development works in Ujjain and 10 surrounding districts, including roads. The Central government will also provide funds for the Simhastha Mela.

Last time, the Simhastha mela was organised between April 22 and May 21, 2016. It is celebrated on the bank of river Shipra and millions of people from across the world visit Ujjain on this occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.