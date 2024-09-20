MP Congress organise 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', accuses BJP for misuse of power 

Bhopal, Sep 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Friday organised 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' for pushing its demand for higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops in different parts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari along with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh led the 'yatra' in Indore, while veteran party leader Kamal Nath along with his son and ex-MP Nakul Nath participated in Chhindwara.

Senior party leader and former Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ajay Singh lead the yatra in Bhopal. Other top leaders either lead the yatra in their respective home districts or join in adjoining districts.

"The price of soybean should be 6 thousand rupees per quintal. Whereas the government has fixed MSP at Rs 4,892. This difference of Rs 1,108 should be paid by the state government," former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh told media persons.

Indore's yatra witnessed a large participation from the party workers. There were reports of scuffle between Congress workers and the police, especially in Indore. A couple of Congress workers were also injured and they were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Digvijaya Singh and state unit head Jitu Patwari's yatra was stopped by police in Indore, during which a scuffle broke out between Congress workers and the police.

"Yatra carried on the routes was permitted by the police. However, when the yatra proceeded, the roads were blocked with police barricades. Police stopped yatra on the instruction of the ruling BJP," said Patwari.

In a video message, Patwari was heard appealing to party workers to sit in at the place where police barricades are put up. "BJP is scared of our yatra. That is why, it has instructed police to stop it. But, we will not go back. I appeal to all to organise a protest where ever you are stopped," Patwari added.

However, responding to Patwari's allegation, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V. D. Sharma said the Congress leaders have made false accusations. "People have not supported their yatra, and seeing it, Congress leaders are making false accusations. Police are acting as per the law," Sharma added.

