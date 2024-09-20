Government will not form in Haryana without AAP's support, says Kejriwal

Yamunanagar, Sep 20 (IANS) Believing that the government in Haryana will not be formed without AAP's support, party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sounded a poll bugle for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections by leading a roadshow in Yamunanagar district, his first political event after quitting as the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Haryana is asking for a change. The government will not form in Haryana without AAP's support. I have calculated how many seats AAP is going to win and I know that the government will not be formed without AAP's support," Kejriwal said in a roadshow in support of candidate Adarshpal Gujjar in Jagadhari town.

From this seat, Education Minister Kanwar Pal is the BJP candidate.

"If people think Kejriwal is dishonest, don't vote for me. But if they believe I am honest, only then vote for me. I will only return to the CM's chair if the people of Delhi re-elect me,” he said.

"I could have easily stayed in the CM's seat, but I chose to resign and let the people decide. I don't think any leader has shown this level of courage," Kejriwal said in his first out of 13 scheduled rallies planned across 11 districts in the run-up to the polling in which the party is contesting on all 90 seats.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal with the onset of his public meeting, BJP veteran lawmaker Anil Vij, who is in the fray from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment, said, "What will Arvind Kejriwal provide to people here? AAP is in power in Punjab. Therefore, they should first provide Haryana its share of water."

AAP's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak has said that after Kejriwal's first roadshow in the Jagadhri Assembly constituency, he would campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra.

The ballot in Haryana will be held on October 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.