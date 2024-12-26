MP: Blood cancer patient avails free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (IANS) Gildar Singh Dawar, a native of Madhya Pradesh, faced a life-threatening situation when he was detected with blood cancer (leukemia) in 2017 and has been undergoing expensive treatment since then, only to find big relief in 2022 when he enrolled himself as one of the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Under the flagship scheme of Prime Minister Modi-led government, Dawar is not only recuperating from failing health but also saving incurred expenses since 2017, to the tune of about Rs 25,000 every month.

Speaking to IANS, he shared his plight and informed: "I was detected with blood cancer i.e. leukemia in 2017. I have been getting treatment for the same, since then, in an Indore hospital. It used to cost me Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000 per month.

"But, after I got to know about Ayushman Bharat and started availing the benefits of this scheme, I am getting the same treatment, free of cost. I have been getting treatment in Ahmedabad only since December 2022," he added.

He further stated: "My hospitalisation and medical expenses are being borne by the Ayushman Bharat scheme. I have seen significant improvement in my health. Also, I don’t have to shell out a single rupee for the treatment."

He said that he is also getting the medicines from the hospital free of cost.

"This scheme is very beneficial for those families who can’t afford their medical expenses. We are very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His governance should continue for more years as he has done a lot for the poor and marginalised," he remarked.

Notably, PM-JAY is the largest health assurance scheme in the world, offering secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually. The focus of AB PM-JAY scheme is to attain universal health coverage for all citizens.

In September this year, the Union Cabinet approved expansion of the scheme, offering health insurance to senior citizens aged 70 and above. This move will provide free health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family, regardless of income, benefiting around 6 crore senior citizens across 4.5 crore families.

