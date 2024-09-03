MP BJP begins membership drive with enrolment of CM, Cabinet ministers

Bhopal, Sep 3 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday commenced the party's membership drive by renewing the primary membership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Council of Ministers.

The 'BJP Membership Campaign 2024' was celebrated with offering of sweets at the party headquarters in Bhopal where CM Mohan Yadav addressed the party workers and urged them to achieve the target of enrolling 1.5 crore members from the state.

The Chief Minister advised the BJP workers that besides going door-to-door to spread the message, they should also meet the people on the National Highways, market places, etc., and urge them to take primary membership of the party.

"Urge people to become BJP members to strengthen the party. Tell the people how the BJP is different from the other political parties and about its visions for the country. I believe that MP BJP will surpass its membership target," CM Yadav said.

Being in power in Madhya Pradesh for the past two decades, the party has set a target of enrolling 1.5 crore members during the membership drive.

At present, BJP has 95 lakh primary members and 46 lakh digital members in the state, according to party sources.

BJP has prepared elaborate plans for the drive, including multi-layer workshops to charge the party’s cadres from the top to the bottom.

Addressing the party workers on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V.D. Sharma urged them to enroll 200 new members in each booth, focusing on minorities and slum residents to strengthen the party's reach.

Sharma also criticised the opposition Congress, accusing it of always trying to divide people for political gains.

"It's time to make the Congress realise that politics of appeasement will not work in the country any more. BJP workers will expose the Congress at every step," Sharma said.

The BJP's nationwide membership drive began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewing his membership by enrolling himself as the first member on September 1.

