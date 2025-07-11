Virgin Boys Movie Review and Rating: A Youthful Romantic Caper with a Bold Twist

The film Virgin Boys caught people’s attention with its songs, teasers, trailers, and unique promotions like "Money Rain in Theaters" and "Buy a Ticket, Win an iPhone." The marketing clearly targeted a specific kind of audience. So, is this just an adult comedy, or is it meant for youth? How did Mitraaw Sharma, who was recently in the news for her controversy with Harsha Sai, perform as the heroine? How did the male leads—Geetanand, Shree Shrihan, and others—do? Let’s find out.

Story:

Arya (Geetanand), Dundi (Shree Shrihan), and Rony (Ronith) are B.Tech students and still virgins. At a party, their childhood friend (Kaushal Manda) challenges them to lose their virginity by December 31. Arya falls in love with Sarayu (Mitraaw Sharma), a classical dancer. They are chosen to play Radha and Krishna in a college dance competition. Dundi likes Laila (Jenifar Emmanuel), and Rony gets close to Shloka (Anshula Dhawan). How do these girls test the boys’ love? What leads to problems between them? And do the boys manage to get physically close to the girls by the deadline? To know all this, you’ll have to watch the movie.

Analysis:

Telugu cinema has seen many youth-based and adult-themed films before, often ending with a message. Director Dayanandh Gaddam follows the same formula in Virgin Boys. The movie relies more on glamour than on a strong story. From the beginning till the pre-climax, there are plenty of double-meaning dialogues and glamorous scenes. The story itself isn’t very gripping. One girl wants true love, another prefers a casual relationship, and the third one tests the boys due to past heartbreak. Lust seems to be the common theme throughout. The director uses adult jokes and heroine glamour in nearly every scene. Though a message is added at the end, it doesn’t feel natural.

Smaran Sai’s music supports the film’s glamorous tone well, with good songs and background score. The cinematography is visually appealing and showcases the locations nicely. Dubbing is a small drawback. However, producer Raja Darapuneni’s investment is visible in the film’s overall quality.

Performances:

Geetanand, as Arya, gives an average performance, and a fight scene is included to highlight his hero image. Mitraaw Sharma’s performance is underwhelming—she doesn’t leave much impact, even in simple scenes. In comparison, Jenifar Emmanuel and Anshula Dhawan act better and stand out with their glamorous presence. Shree Shrihan, despite some overacting, manages to make people laugh, although his Telangana accent feels a bit forced. Ronith and Kaushal Manda perform their parts decently.

Verdict:

Virgin Boys is clearly aimed at adult audiences, especially those who enjoy glamour and adult comedy.