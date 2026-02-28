Uttutta Herolu Review: Mahesh Vitta's Rooted Friendship Comedy

Bigg Boss fame Mahesh Vitta takes center stage in Uttutta Herolu, which hit theatres on February 27, 2026. Directed by Harsh Kodali, the film is a spirited attempt to tell the story of four friends chasing their cinematic dreams. Featuring an ambitious ensemble of nearly 75 newcomers, the film delivers a strong local flavor with a mix of humor, emotion, and aspiration.

The Plot

Chandu (Mahesh Vitta) and his three close friends—played by Walter Vinay, Rahul Raj Vanam, and Ganga Chitikala—hail from Proddutur and share a common dream of becoming film heroes. However, their first attempt at making a film comes to a halt due to financial constraints.

Just when hope begins to fade, an unexpected opportunity comes their way, setting off a series of events that test their determination and friendship. Alongside this journey, the film explores Chandu’s romantic track with Sonemma (Praveena Sony), while characters like Sampangi (Thanu Konidela) and Rami Reddy (Hara Prasad) play key roles in shaping their path.

Performances

Mahesh Vitta shoulders the film with confidence. His strong command over the Rayalaseema dialect, combined with his distinctive body language and energetic dialogue delivery, adds authenticity and entertainment value. He brings both humor and emotional weight to his role effectively.

Praveena Sony fits well as the female lead, adding charm and emotional balance to the narrative. The trio of Walter Vinay, Rahul Raj Vanam, and Ganga Chitikala shares convincing on-screen chemistry, contributing several entertaining and relatable moments.

Supporting actors Thanu Konidela and Bharat Behera deliver neat performances within the scope of their roles.

Technical Aspects

Director Harsh Kodali succeeds in capturing the essence of Rayalaseema, both visually and culturally. The writing draws heavily from regional sensibilities, lending realism and relatability to the narrative.

John K Joseph’s background score enhances both the emotional and comedic moments effectively. The cinematography stands out for its natural portrayal of locations, avoiding artificial staging and preserving authenticity.

Highlights

Mahesh Vitta’s energetic and engaging performance

Authentic Rayalaseema backdrop and dialect

Relatable friendship dynamics and humor

Emotional and satisfying climax

Drawbacks

The pacing feels uneven, particularly in the first half, where extended character introductions slow down the narrative. A tighter screenplay could have improved the overall flow.

Additionally, certain sequences include bold, double-meaning dialogues that may not appeal to all sections of the audience, especially family viewers.

Verdict

Uttutta Herolu is a sincere effort from a largely new team, anchored by Mahesh Vitta’s committed performance. The film works as a decent entertainer for audiences who enjoy regional humor and friendship-driven stories.

While the screenplay could have been sharper and more consistent, the film delivers enough entertaining moments to connect with its target audience.

Final Verdict: A mass-youth entertainer with strong regional flavor

Rating: 2.5/5