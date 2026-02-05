Sumathi Sathakam to Release on February 6 with Affordable Ticket Prices

Sumathi Sathakam is gearing up for release on February 6. Starring Amardeep Chowdary and Shayli Chowdary as the lead pair, the movie is slated for a worldwide release on February 6. Directed by MM Naidu and produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under Vision Movie Makers, the film has already generated positive buzz within the industry. In the Telugu states, the film is being distributed by leading production and distribution house Mythri Movie Makers.

The film’s first look, teaser, trailer, and songs have received an encouraging response from audiences. Amardeep Chowdary’s energetic dance moves have been widely appreciated, while music director Subhash Anand has elevated the film with his impressive compositions. The team also received strong feedback during their promotional tour across the Rayalaseema region. As the release date approaches, the makers recently interacted with the media at a grand pre-release press meet, announcing that ticket prices have been kept affordable to ensure accessibility for all sections of audiences.

Hero Amardeep Chowdary said:

“I come from a very ordinary background and have worked hard for years to reach this stage. Sumathi Sathakam is a great opportunity for me. I humbly request everyone to give me one chance—I will prove myself. I hope this film brings me a good name. I am grateful to my director and producers for believing in me. I also thank all the technicians, co-actors, and the music team who supported me. Ravi Teja garu is my inspiration and mentor. I am confident this film will entertain audiences without any dull moments. I request everyone to support and bless us.”

Heroine Shayli Chowdary said:

“It is a privilege to be part of this film. We worked extremely hard on this project. I sincerely thank my director and producers for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. My character has not been fully revealed yet, but I am sure audiences will connect with it. I hope to receive everyone’s love and support.”

Director M.M. Naidu said:

“I thank the media for always encouraging our film. Our producer, Sai Sudhakar garu, supported me in every aspect. The entire team worked with great dedication. Amardeep showed immense commitment and even shot despite an injury. Shayli also worked with great sincerity. I thank all the technicians and artists who stood by us. I hope audiences support our film and make it a success.”

Producer Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended this event. Sumathi Sathakam is releasing on February 6, and we are very confident about the film. The feedback from censor and content screenings has been extremely positive. I wish success to all the films releasing alongside ours. I thank Mythri Movie Makers for distributing the film in the Telugu states, KVN for Kannada, and GK Distributors for Tamil. To ensure affordability, ticket prices have been fixed at ₹100 in single screens and ₹150 in multiplexes.”

Actress Shailaja said:

“I treated everyone in this film like my own children. Amardeep is a huge fan of Ravi Teja, and it is wonderful to see his film reaching audiences now. Sumathi Sathakam is a movie that the entire family can enjoy together. I thank the director and producers for giving me this opportunity.”

Music Director Subhash Anand said:

“I thank the producer for giving me this opportunity and for treating me like family. I received constant support from the entire team. Special thanks to the lyricists and singers. Through this film, I have become a big fan of Amardeep.”

Actor Tasty Teja said:

“Thanks to the media for supporting our film. While Amardeep is the visible hero, the real, unseen heroes are our producer, director, writer, and the entire technical team. The music has come out beautifully. Shayli worked very hard to learn Telugu. I hope this film brings Amardeep a major success.”

JDV Prasad said:

“Thank you to everyone who attended this event. I am grateful to the director and producers for giving us this opportunity. The teaser and trailer received a very positive response. I hope the film turns out to be a big success.”

Writer Naidu said:

“I thank our director M.M. Naidu for his support. The entire team stood by me throughout the project. I strongly believe that both youth and family audiences will support Sumathi Sathakam.”