Sriram's Maatru Releasing on August 8 in Theatres

Starring actor Sriram in the lead role, Maatr̥u features Sugi Vijay and Rupali Bhushan as the lead pair. Renowned actors Ali, Aamani, Ravi Kale, Prithvi Raj, Devi Prasad, and Nandini Rai play key roles in the film.

Produced prestigiously by Boorle Shiva Prasad under the Sri Padmini Cinemas banner, this movie is a scientific thriller directed by John Jakki, who has completed all production formalities. The film will hit your favorite theaters on August 8.

The music, composed by Shekar Chandra, has already been well-received and is released through Aditya Music.

Producer B. Shiva Prasad shared: “We are bringing Maatr̥u, produced under our banner, to audiences on the 8th of this month. We are planning for a grand release in as many theaters as possible. Maatr̥u is a unique scientific thriller that will captivate audiences. The content we've released so far has received a great response. Shekar Chandra’s music is proving to be a highlight. We hope the film will receive strong support from theater audiences as well.”