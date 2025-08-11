Murali Mohan's Supreme Warriors Launched with Pooja Ceremony

The film ‘Supreme Warriors’, featuring veteran actor Dr. Murali Mohan in the lead role, was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony. This marks the second production under the Aadi Akshara Entertainments banner. The project is being produced by Pedapudi Baburao and directed by Hari Chandan.

The ceremonial launch took place on Monday, August 11, at Rama Naidu Studios. Special guests at the event included Davala Satyam, Bellamkonda Suresh, director Veera Shankar, Sangareddy MLA Chinta Prabhakar, Producers Shiva Raj Patil, Markapuram Shiva Kumar, and Srinivas Reddy. For the muhurat shot, MLA Chinta Prabhakar switched on the camera, while Davala Satyam and Dr. Murali Mohan directed the first shot in an honorary gesture.

While speaking at the event, Dr. Murali Mohan said: "‘Supreme Warriors’, the second production from Aadi Akshara Entertainments, was officially launched today at Rama Naidu Studios. I was immediately impressed by the story narrated by director Hari Chandan, and I’m excited to be part of this film. Producer Pedapudi Baburao, who is also playing a role in the film, is going to win hearts both as a producer and actor. Despite being an NRI, his passion for cinema brought him into this industry. I wish him success in many more projects. I truly hope ‘Supreme Warriors’ turns out to be a great success."

Veteran director-producer Davala Satyam commented: "Baburao deserves a big hit with this film. I hope he continues producing films here without having to return to the US. I really liked the story that director Hari Chandan narrated. He waited until the entire script was ready before starting production, and his dedication is admirable. With strong ideas and hard work, success is inevitable. I wish ‘Supreme Warriors’ becomes a major success."

Producer and lead actor Pedapudi Baburao stated: "I thank Davala Satyam, Bellamkonda Suresh, and Veera Shankar for gracing our film launch. We’ve been working on this story for the past two and a half years. ‘Supreme Warriors’ is being made as a sci-fi action thriller. We’re casting well-known actors from both the South and North Indian industries. I play one of the lead roles, and Dr. Murali Mohan portrays another key character. The scenes between us will be particularly impactful. Dr. Murali Mohan gave me my first break as an actor in ‘Athadu’, and I’m honored to share the screen with him again. Our film will be both surprising and captivating. We will soon announce the full cast lineup."

Director Hari Chandan said: "The concept for this story began during the COVID era. I started writing it after the attack on Taiwan. The narrative revolves around eight characters, and Dr. Murali Mohan will be seen in a role unlike any he’s played before. Producer Baburao also plays a significant character. We are in talks with other well-known actors for the remaining roles and will announce them shortly. This sci-fi action thriller will highlight strong emotional threads, especially those connected to military and army families. We have personally interacted with nearly 800 army families during our research. We've been working on this script for over two and a half years, and we're confident ‘Supreme Warriors’ will resonate with audiences."