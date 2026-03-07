Mahesh Vitta's Uttutta Herolu BO: More Screens To Be Added

Comedy entertainer Uttutta Herolu, headlined by actor-comedian Mahesh Vitta, is continuing its successful theatrical run as the film steps into its second week with encouraging box office momentum. The film’s strong reception indicates that audiences are responding positively to its rooted humour and regional flavour.

Rooted Comedy Strikes a Chord

At a time when Telugu cinema is largely dominated by high-octane action spectacles and intense dramas, Uttutta Heroluappears to have found a niche with its simple, culture-driven comedy. The film draws heavily from the wit and dialect of the Rayalaseema region, something that audiences have welcomed with enthusiasm.

Viewers across several centres have been appreciating the film’s authentic use of Seema slang and its relatable storytelling. The grounded narrative and situational humour have emerged as the film’s biggest strengths, helping it attract steady footfalls in theatres.

Mahesh Vitta in the Spotlight

The film also marks a significant moment for Mahesh Vitta, who has long been regarded as a talented yet underutilised performer in Telugu cinema. Known for memorable supporting roles and comic appearances, the actor finally takes centre stage with a full-length lead role in Uttutta Herolu.

His natural comic timing and effortless delivery of the Rayalaseema dialect have resonated well with audiences, with many viewers praising his ability to carry the film with ease.

Youth Audience Boost

The film’s second-week prospects appear promising, particularly with the student crowd expected to drive footfall. With academic examinations concluding in many regions, theatre owners are anticipating an increase in youth audiences over the coming days.

Responding to the encouraging response, distributors are also exploring plans to expand the film’s reach.

Plans to Increase Screens

Presented by producer-distributor S.K. Reddy and released by Laxmi Narayana Movies, the team is reportedly in discussions to increase the screen count in the film’s second week. The move comes after strong demand in several B and C centres, where additional shows are being considered to accommodate audience interest.

Interestingly, Uttutta Herolu has also been produced by Mahesh Vitta himself, making the film a personal milestone in his career.

Industry observers note that the film’s success reinforces a familiar truth in Telugu cinema — that audiences continue to embrace clean, rooted entertainment when it connects with their cultural sensibilities.