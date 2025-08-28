Kotha Lokah 1: Chandra Trailer Out: India’s First Female-Led Superhero Saga

The much-anticipated telugu trailer for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is setting social media ablaze with excitement. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun. Film Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, India’s trailblazing superheroine and marks the inception of a bold new cinematic universe rooted in Indian culture, folklore and mythology.

The trailer is a visual spectacle blending mythology with modern day action. It opens with fiery battlefield scenes showcasing Kalyani Priyadarshan in a fierce never before seen avatar. Alongside her, Naslen K. Gafoor shines as Sunny.

Written by Dominic Arun and additional screenplay by Santhy Balachandran. The trailer’s high octane action choreographed by international stunt expert Yannick Ben paired with Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating score and Nimish Ravi’s stunning cinematography sets the stage for a genre-defining experience in Telugu Cinema .

The film is scheduled for a pan-India release on August 29th, It will be presented by noted Tollywood producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, with distribution across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.