Koragajja Audio Launched In Mangaluru; Film to Release Soon

It’s well known that rooted and culture-based Kannada films have been creating waves at the box office lately. After Kantara—which brought the concept of Bhoota Kola to national attention and shook the Indian box office—another film based on the divine protector Koragajja, worshipped across parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai, and especially Tulu Nadu, is all set to arrive.

Titled ‘Koragajja’, the film is produced by Thrivikram Sapalya under Thrivikrama Cinemas and Success Films banners, and is directed by Sudheer Attavar, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner.

Music for the film is composed by Gopi Sundar. Freshly, a grand audio launch was held in Mangaluru, drawing huge crowds. The event stood out for its vibrant atmosphere, with the cast appearing in diverse looks and the entire theme designed around Koragajja.

The album features songs sung by an impressive lineup — Sharon Prabhakar, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik, Swaroop Khan, Anila Rajeev, and Sudheer Attavar. The music has been released through Zee Music.

Producer Thrivikrama Sapalya said: “Thanks to everyone who attended the ‘Koragajja’ event. The posters and the 3D motion poster received an overwhelming response. We’ll be releasing the film very soon, and it’s going to be a big surprise for everyone.”

Director Sudheer Attavar stated: “Even 30 years ago, Kannada cinema produced pan-world films. For instance, Nagarahole was released in 13 languages worldwide. Kannada cinema has given us many great films, and Kantara is one among them. Renowned Kannadiga Kalpana Garu once served as an ambassador in Russia, and our industry has received many Gramapeetha awards. Now, we bring Koragajja to you — please watch and support it. The film will surely impress everyone.”

Actress Shruti expressed : “I’m delighted to be part of such a wonderful film like Koragajja. I thank the team for this opportunity. Kannada cinema is currently delivering outstanding films that showcase India’s culture and traditions. Following Kantara, Koragajja is another gem from Kannada — please watch and support it.”

Actress Bhavya said : “I’m happy to have acted in such a powerful and meaningful film. Koragajja will definitely appeal to everyone.”

Actor Sandeep Soparkar shared : “This is my first Kannada film, and I’m happy to have worked with Sudheer sir and Thrivikrama sir. I’ve never performed a dance like this before. I thank the team for giving me such a wonderful role. Every character and every song in Koragajja stands out. Art, music, and literature are essential for human existence.”

The songs from Koragajja are already receiving great appreciation from listeners. The film is currently in its post-production phase. The posters and motion posters have generated strong curiosity among audiences, and the team is gearing up for an early release.