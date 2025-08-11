Elumalai: ‘Kaapaadu Deva’ Sung by Mangli Released — Watch the Video Here

The makers of the upcoming multilingual film Elumalai recently began the musical promotions with the release of the first song, “Raa Chilaka”, a mesmerizing romantic melody brought to life by the soulful voice of Sid Sriram. The song became a chartbuster. Now, the makers unveiled the film’s second single - Kaapaadu Deva.

The song "Kaapaadu Deva" is a soul-stirring musical creation from composer D. Imman, known for his ability to evoke deep emotion through melody. This hauntingly beautiful track is brought to life by the powerful and expressive vocals of Mangli, whose poignant rendition adds a layer of raw sincerity and vulnerability to the composition.

The song is a heartfelt plea from two lovers caught in a storm of uncertainty and emotional turmoil. As they face the trials threatening to pull them apart, their only refuge is in divine intervention. The track resonates with a universal emotion — that when love is at its most fragile, it seeks solace in faith. Lyricist Shyam Kasarla has penned verses that are steeped in emotion and spiritual longing. His words perfectly capture the desperation and devotion of a couple fighting to keep their love alive, blending poetic beauty with spiritual depth.

Directed by Punit Rangaswamy, Elumalai stars Raanna, Priyanka Achar, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The film, inspired by real-life events, is being bankrolled by Tarun Sudhir Creatives and DE Art Studios, with Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda) presenting the project.

Shot across scenic regions along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border — including Chamarajanagar, Salem, and Erode — Elumalai is set for a trilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. With anticipation steadily building thanks to striking posters, teasers, and songs, movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the film's release date, expected to be announced soon.