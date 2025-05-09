Director VV Vinayak Unveils the Motion Poster of Sakthimathi

The motion poster of the movie Sakthimathi has been officially launched by renowned and dynamic director VV Vinayak.

On this occasion, producer Venkatesh Goud said, “Our director Ramakrishna narrated a storyline that begins in 1947. I really liked it and decided to produce this film. It's a must-watch for today’s generation. The film is scheduled to release in August.”

Director D. Ramakrishna expressed his delight, saying, “It is a moment of great pride to have our motion poster launched by my mentor, V.V. Vinayak garu. Our producer Venkatesh Goud has made this film without any compromises. Currently, musical sensation Bheems has composed an outstanding soundtrack, and Bhanus Master has choreographed beautifully. The film features nearly 30 minutes of VFX, which took considerable time to complete. We are now in the dubbing stage and post-production is almost done. We are thrilled to bring the film to audiences this August, and we sincerely hope for your support.”

Sakthimathi stars Hebah Patel, Suman, Shravan, and Sridhar in prominent roles. The film is produced under the banner of Honey Bunny Creations.