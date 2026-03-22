Diamond Dacoit Audio Launched in Hyderabad

The audio launch of Diamond Dacoit, an emotional revenge drama with a fresh concept, was held at Prasad Labs in the presence of film personalities. Produced by and starring Partha Gopal, and directed by Surya G. Yadav, the film features Meghana as the female lead. The songs were released by Telugu Film Directors Association president V.N. Aditya through Madhura Audio.

The film’s team also announced a “Maradalive” hook step challenge, inviting participants to create reels on the song and send their entries via WhatsApp. Winners will receive cash prizes of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000. The initiative aims to encourage new talent.

Speaking at the event, V.N. Aditya praised the film’s music composed by Peddapalli Rohith, calling it impressive and rich in quality. He expressed confidence that the film’s new-age concept would appeal to audiences and wished success for the team.

Partha Gopal said the film is a family emotional revenge drama and thanked the team for their efforts, adding that the teaser, trailer, and songs have received a positive response. He confirmed the film is slated for an April release.

Director Surya G. Yadav highlighted the team’s dedication over the past few years, stating that the film’s music, background score, and overall production match big-budget standards.

Actress Meghana said the team worked hard on the project and expressed confidence that the film would connect with audiences.

Music director Peddapalli Rohith noted that content-driven small films are gaining audience support and expressed optimism about the film’s success.