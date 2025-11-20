Devagudi Release Date Locked: December 19, 2025

The makers of Devagudi have officially announced that the film will release worldwide on December 19, 2025, ahead of Christmas 2025. Produced under the Pushyami Film Makers banner and presented by Bellam Sudha Reddy, the film is written and directed by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy.

The technical team includes Lakshmikanth Kanike as the cinematographer, with music composed by Shaik Madeenand Raghu Kunche. Editing is handled by Nagireddy.

Devagudi features Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha, and Anushree in lead roles, supported by a strong ensemble cast.

The film’s teaser was recently unveiled at an event in Hyderabad by actor Srikanth, drawing positive attention and increasing anticipation ahead of the December release.