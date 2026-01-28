Devagudi Is Must-Watch in Theatres: Director Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy

The Telugu film Devagudi, produced under the Pushyami Film Makers banner, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on January 30. The film is presented by Bellam Sudha Reddy and is written, directed and produced by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy.

Devagudi features Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha and Anushree in the lead roles, while Raghu Babu, Annapurnamma and Raghu Kunche appear in prominent supporting parts. The makers describe the film as an emotionally driven drama and have expressed confidence about its impact on audiences.

Interacting with the media, Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy said the story of Devagudi is inspired by the concept of “Yathathatham” from the Bhagavad Gita, which he feels has scientific relevance beyond its spiritual roots. He also recalled that actor Srikanth motivated him to take up direction after observing his work on an earlier film. Devagudi marks his second directorial venture.

Speaking about the production process, Ramakrishna Reddy said he approached the project with careful planning, drawing from his previous experience in the film industry. An engineer by profession, he noted that the film was completed in a systematic manner, with the final budget exceeding initial estimates by only about 10 per cent. He added that the trailer has received an encouraging response, while the lullaby “Aaro Aaraaro,” sung by Chitra, has been attracting significant viewership online.