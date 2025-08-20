Bad Girlz Movie: Ila Chusukuntane Song by Anup Rubens To Release Soon

Director Munna Dhulipudi, who scored a success with 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, is gearing up to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming film Bad Girlz. Carrying the quirky tagline “But Very Good People”, the film is produced by Sashidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh under the banners of Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, Prashwita Entertainment, and NVL Creations.

Following the phenomenal success of the chartbuster song Neeli Neeli Aakasam, the makers are now set to unveil a fresh melody for Bad Girlz titled Ila Chusukuntane. The song brings together a stellar team — Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, music director Anup Rubens, and playback sensation Sid Sriram.

Expressing his excitement, director Munna Dhulipudi said, “We are ready to release ‘Ila Chusukuntane’ from our film. Chandrabose’s lyrics, Anup Rubens’s composition, and Sid Sriram’s soulful voice have created a song that surpasses even ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam’.”

The film’s motion poster has already crossed 5 million views on social media, generating strong buzz ahead of its release. According to the director, Bad Girlz will be a complete entertainer, offering audiences a hilarious experience akin to Jathi Ratnalu or Mad, but with a female-driven cast.

The ensemble cast features Anchal Gowda, Payal Chennappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, and Moin in key roles.