Athreyapuram Brothers Movie Launched: Intriguing Concept Poster Released

Director Rajesh Jagannadham is coming up with a distinctive story to the big screen with Athreyapuram Brothers, a film crafted with all the elements the new-generation audience looks for.

The film is being produced under the banners of S2S Cinemas and The Fervent Indie Productions by VSK Sanjeev, Vangapalli Sandeep, Vangapalli Sankeerth, Praveen Gadde, Rajesh Gadde, and Rakesh Gadde. The movie features Rajeev Kanakala, Gavireddy, Sunny Patsa, Raghu Babu, Geeth Sayini, Neha Pathan, and Siddharth Gollapudi in key roles.

The film’s puja ceremony was held grandly at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Director Vassishta, director Anudeep, director Aditya Hassan and director Praveen Kandregula attended the event as chief guests. For the auspicious first shot, Vassishta gave the clap, while Vijay Kanakamedala switched on the camera. Praveen Kandregula and Aditya Hassan handed over the script, and director Anudeep provided honorary direction for the opening scene.

The concept poster released on this occasion has caught everyone’s attention. Designed with the tagline “A Sweet Rivalry,” the poster depicts two individuals engaged in a test of strength. At first glance, it hints at the film’s uniqueness and suggests that Athreyapuram Brothers will stand apart from conventional narratives, offering something refreshingly different from recent films.

The film’s technical crew includes Ramiz Naveeth as Director of Photography, Santhu Omkar as Music Director, and Anil Pasala as Editor. More details about the project will be announced soon.