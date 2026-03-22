Arere.. Arere Music Launched

The grand launch of the music video album ‘Arere.. Arere..,’ featuring singer and actress Diya, took place at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Produced under the Butterfly Music banner, the event was graced by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry.

The ceremony saw the participation of V.N. Aditya (President of the Telugu Film Directors Association), actor Puri Akash, actors Sameer and Sagar, renowned music director Raghu Kunche, and actor-mimicry artist Siva Reddy as chief guests. They officially released the audio and extended their best wishes to the entire team.

Highlights from the Event:

V.N. Aditya (President, TFDA): "Diya is a wonderful talent. The ‘Arere.. Arere..’ music album is very heart-touching. Her prowess in both singing and acting is clearly visible. It is a great sign for the Telugu music industry when such new talent comes forward."

Music Director Raghu Kunche: "In this digital era, talented individuals don't need to wait for opportunities; they can carve their own path. Diya’s expression and vocals in this song are sure to captivate the audience. I am confident this track will be a big hit."

Actress & Singer Diya: "I am deeply grateful to everyone who helped bring this album to life. My special thanks to the team for believing in me. I am indebted to the guests who came to bless us today. The love and support of the audience are my greatest strengths."

Actor Puri Akash:

"I worked with Diya in the movie Mehbooba. I initially thought she only acted in this song, but I was surprised to learn she sang it herself. She is incredibly talented, and such young talent deserves everyone's encouragement."

Producer Nutan Chekuri & Director Kranthi Varma: The makers expressed their satisfaction with the final output, noting that the album was created with deep emotion and visual beauty. They thanked Diya for her exceptional cooperation throughout the project.

The music video will soon be available on YouTube, as well as digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.