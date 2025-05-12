Amma Song Launched from Friday Movie

The heartfelt song "Amma" from the upcoming movie Friday has been released. The film features Diya Raj, Inaya Sultana, Rihana, Vikas Vasishta, and Rohith Boddapati in the lead roles. Produced by Kesanakurthi Srinivas under the banner of Sri Ganesh Entertainments, Friday is a unique suspense thriller directed by Eswar Babu Dhulipudi.

The film has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production phase. Posters released earlier have already generated significant buzz and heightened expectations around the film.

The newly released song "Amma," dedicated to celebrating a mother’s love, was launched by Minister Anitha on Sunday. After watching the song, she praised the film’s team for beautifully capturing the essence of maternal affection. She extended her best wishes to the entire cast and crew.

The song has been sung soulfully by Snigdha Nayani, with lyrics penned by Madhu Kiran M. that are said to deeply move listeners. The music, composed by Prajwal Krish, is reportedly touching the hearts of many. The song is now going viral online as a Mother's Day special.

During the song launch, Kalpika Ganesh, who contributed a special video segment and attended the event, shared her thoughts: “I’ve known Snigdha for the past 10 years, and I’m familiar with her journey with her mother. When a girl is born, there’s already a mother within her, even if she doesn’t realize it. You don’t have to give birth to a child to understand the emotion of motherhood. My contribution was simply one woman supporting another. It was a small gesture- a special video I dedicated to my mother and to all mothers out there.”

Singer & Actress Snigdha said , “First and foremost, a heartfelt thank you and a very Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, especially to those whose sons are bravely serving at the frontlines. The sacrifices they've made for our safety and happiness are truly beyond words.

I had an incredible time working with the actors on this film. When the director first brought me on board, he asked me not to reveal too much of the story — and I understand why now. I’m forever grateful to him for the chance to sing this song. A big thanks to the music director for composing such a beautiful track and trusting me with it. I urge everyone: treat your mother as the most precious part of your life.

Inaya shared: “This may be a small film, but our director is a Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner. Cinema means Eswar, Eswar means cinema. Our producer is amazing. Despite recently getting injured, he came here today to support the film.

Our soldiers are sent to the borders by their mothers, so that we can live in peace. Let’s honor those mothers today. The 'Mother' song moved me to tears — I’ve never experienced something like that before. Our cinematographer, Prithvi, has done an outstanding job, and the music has elevated the film to another level. I truly hope it becomes a big success.”

Producer Kesanakurthi Srinivas stated : “When the director first narrated the story, he told me there would be a song cantered on a mother’s sentiment. That hit home for me. I lost my mother before I could achieve what I had dreamed for her. Producing this film felt like a way to honor her memory.

When Eswar said we could wrap it up in 30 to 40 days, I agreed immediately. Because when it comes to a story about mothers — how could I say no? This film has 144 scenes and has grown into something truly special. After all, who doesn’t love their mother?”

Director Eswar expressed : “Thanks to everyone. Some might wonder why we held an event just for one song — but there's a deeper reason. A recent tragedy in Kashmir, where Hindus were killed, left a deep impact on me. Hinduism is not just a religion; it’s a way of life. It’s our culture. This event is both a tribute and a reminder of our social responsibilities.

My earlier film, 1948 Akhand Bharath, didn’t receive much attention at the time. But today, it’s gaining interest. That film dared to ask: why did Godse kill Gandhi? Social media has opened up conversations about the topic only recently.

This new film explores how a mother’s emotional world affects her unborn child — the essence of pregnancy and motherhood. On this Mother’s Day, let’s remember two legendary women: Maharani Jija Bai, mother of Shivaji, and Jaivanta Bai, mother of Maharana Pratap. They raised their sons to uphold Dharma and protect their land.

I believe this film will inspire parents to raise children with the strength to stand for what’s right. This song is dedicated to the mothers of soldiers — and most of all, to our producer’s mother. Snigdha poured her heart into the performance. Even the child’s voice you hear in the song? That’s hers too.”

Heroine Deeya Raj said : “Thanks all so much. Snigdha sang the song with such heart and soul. Thank you to our director for the chance. I also thank my producer, who treated me like a daughter. And a big thanks to our cameraman Prithvi.”

Hero Rohith said : “Snigdha’s voice gave me goosebumps. When Eswar first told me the story, I was nervous — the character has many emotional layers. I’m very close to my mom. I even have Mom tattooed on my hand. I was a very mischievous kid, but she’s always stood by me.”

Heroine Rehanna also expressed her gratitude to the producer and director for the opportunity to be part of the film.

Child Artist artist Guddu thanked the entire team worked on the movie.