Moto GP: Marc Marquez registers 93rd career win at Mugello

Tuscany, June 22 (IANS) The opening laps of the Brembo Italian Grand Prix were nothing short of legendary—three title contenders went wheel-to-wheel in a relentless war from the drop of the flag. Ultimately, Marc Márquez emerged victorious in a hard‑fought 93rd win across all classes, securing Ducati’s home triumph despite fierce resistance from Alex Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio unleashed a late‑race charge to snatch the final podium spot on the penultimate lap

As the lights went out, Márquez and Bagnaia launched into a drag race down to San Donato. It was the elder Márquez who built the early advantage until Bagnaia retaliated at Turn 2, claiming the lead on lap one. Lap two saw a fierce duel as Márquez retook the lead at the first corner, only for Bagnaia to attempt a move at Turn 6. On lap three, the pendulum swung again—Bagnaia grabbed Turn 1, but Márquez countered two apexes later. Bagnaia struck back at Turn 5, unintentionally brushing Márquez’s rear and dropping to third behind Alex Márquez

Lap four kept the drama alive: Bagnaia pounced at Turn 2 to reclaim second, fending off Márquez until a last‑corner front‑end save nearly lost him the position. Alex Márquez seized the moment, briefly leading into San Donato before Bagnaia and Alex shuffled the order again. Alex then powered past into Turn 3, creating a small gap .

By lap seven, Márquez had reclaimed P2, and two laps later, he struck for the lead—reeling in Alex first, then sealing it. Meanwhile, the fight for fourth exploded when Franco Morbidelli clashed with Maverick Viñales, ending Viñales’s race and earning Morbidelli a double Long‑Lap penalty—promoting Di Giannantonio into contention

In the closing stages, Di Giannantonio unleashed a breathtaking turn of speed, overtaking Bagnaia at Turn 6 for third on the penultimate lap. He chased Alex Márquez to the finish, but had to settle for the final podium spot. Márquez crossed the line first, Alex followed closely, and Di Giannantonio completed the rostrum .

