Mom-to-be Drashti Dhami shares peek into her baby shower with BFFs

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Drashti Dhami, who is expecting her first baby with husband, Neeraj Khemka, has shared a peek into her baby shower.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Drashti, who has 3.1 million followers shared happy glimpses from the baby shower celebration.

We can see the soon mom-to-be wearing a one-shoulder blue dress with a slit at the back. She has kept her long tresses open and is flaunting her pregnancy glow. The outfit is rounded off with white flats.

The decoration has a touch of both pink and blue, while the two-tier cake has stars and moon on it.

Actor Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture with the soon-to-be parents. The photo also features his wife Jankee Parekh.

He has captioned the post as: "Only love for Baby D'Nero".

Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared heartwarming pictures with Drashti.

She wrote in the caption: "From childhood friends to seeing you become a hot mumma... #mothersglow".

Sunayana, who is currently seen in the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' shared a group picture and wrote: "It's always all heart".

Drashti and businessman Neeraj had tied the knot on February 21, 2015.

On the work front, Drashti started her career with appearances in the music video 'Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re', 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai', 'Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori', and 'Nachle Soniyo Tu'.

She made her TV debut in 2007 with 'Dill Mill Gayye', where she portrayed Dr. Muskaan Chadda. In 2008, she participated in the reality show, 'Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket' by Ekta Kapoor.

In 2010, she appeared as the lead in 'Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi' opposite Gurmeet Choudhary.

She has then been a part of TV operas-- 'Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'.

Drashti last featured in the 2023 web series 'Duranga'. She portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel, in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer show.

