Modi sahab did a lot for his nation, big day for India: Danish Kaneria

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Any event is hardly bigger than India vs Pakistan match but now the country's attention is bound to be divided as Narendra Modi will also be taking his vow to be reinstated as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time on Sunday.

The oath ceremony will take place at 7.15 PM here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India-Pakistan match starts at 8:00 PM (IST) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Former former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria extended his wishes for PM Modi ahead of his swearing in ceremony and predicted 'double delight' Sunday for the Indians with oath ceremony and India's win over Men in Green.

"I want to congratulate Narendra Modi on becoming Prime Minister of India again. He did a lot for the nation. Sunday will be a double delight for Indians, Modi oath-taking ceremony and India beat Pakistan in New York," Kaneria told IANS.

Pakistan’s first game ended in a shocking defeat as they lost to the USA in a thriller which ended in a Super Over whereas India won their opening game against Ireland with ease.

The game against India is a crucial one for Pakistan as a loss against their neighbours could see them lose out on a spot in the Super 8 of the tournament with USA being better poised than the Men in Green.

Kaneria went on to explain what he believes is wrong with this team. "Their ego never ends, their intentions are not clear. They form teams based on families and relatives, no one thinks about the country. This is not how a team is made. If you’re being unfair to players’ careers then this is what will happen. What happened with Pakistan in the first game was always going to happen," added Kaneria.

