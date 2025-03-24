MLAs raise questions for development, not to make political narratives: MP Dy CM

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Monday that MLAs raise issues for the betterment of respective constituencies and not to make political narratives.

Shukla said that raising questions shows MLAs' commitment towards their respective constituencies and it shouldn't be seen from any other perspective.

He said that the BJP sees genuine issues in positive notes.

Shukla made the statement amid the assertion that some BJP MLAs have criticised the government of their own party during the Budget session, which started on March 10 and concluded on Monday.

Although, several MLAs from both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress raised various issues and expressed their disappointment, however, questions raised by BJP MLA Chintamani Malviya regarding alleged irregularities in the state's land acquisition process in Ujjain got more attention.

After, Alot (Ujjain) MLA Malviya, Sidhi district MLA Riti Pathak openly criticised her own government in the state Assembly on Monday raising concerns over the shortage of doctors and inadequate healthcare facilities in her district and across the state.

Speaking on the final day of the Budget session, Sidhi district MLA highlighted several deficiencies in the state’s healthcare system, particularly in her constituency.

She revealed that the Sidhi district hospital currently has only 12 specialist doctors instead of the required 37. Additionally, six medical officer positions remain vacant, exacerbating the already poor state of healthcare in the district.

Riti Pathak demanded answers from the government regarding the steps being taken to improve medical services in Sidhi, which has a significant tribal population.

She pointed out the disparity between healthcare facilities in Rewa - the home district of Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla - and her neighbouring Sidhi district, which lacks proper medical care.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla told IANS that Riti Pathak raised a genuine issue. “However, there are some people who try to present these things in different prospectives,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

