Mizoram to groom athletes for 2036 Olympics: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, March 25 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Tuesday that India is preparing for hosting the 2036 Olympics and Mizoram, aligning with this vision, initiated the 'Vision 2036' plan, which aims to nurture young Mizo athletes who can represent India in the Olympics.

Inaugurating the newly constructed Mizoram Badminton Centre at Zuangtui, Aizawl, the Chief Minister noted that the world's top badminton players are primarily from Asia, and India is recognised as a country with exceptional badminton players.

He emphasised that since young Mizo players are excelling at the national level, they have a strong chance of reaching global standards.

The remarkable progress of Mizo children in national age-level competitions highlights this potential, the Chief Minister said, and expressed his delight that the opening of this badminton centre would enable young players to receive better training.

Lalduhoma said that badminton is a sport where the people of Mizoram have a natural aptitude.

The Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) initiative is being implemented to identify and develop young talent, the Chief Minister added.

The government is committed to supporting athletes and providing rigorous training, while efforts are ongoing to enhance sports infrastructure, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to his predecessors, former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, for laying the foundation for this initiative.

State Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister, K. Sapdanga, expressed gratitude to the previous state government and the Mizoram Badminton Association for their contributions to the establishment of the badminton centre.

He emphasised that this state-of-the-art infrastructure, built with substantial government funding, would serve as a platform to nurture talented athletes who would bring honour to Mizoram and India.

State Sports and Youth Services Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, in his remarks, said that he had visited Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad and had discussions with Pullela Gopichand.

He expressed optimism that with the establishment of such an excellent facility, Mizoram would continue to make great strides in sports.

He reiterated that the Mizoram Badminton Association would oversee the management of the badminton centre and that the facility would serve as a hub for nurturing future Olympians in line with 'Vision 2036'.

The Mizoram Badminton Centre was constructed under the Aizawl Smart City Limited project, with a total cost of Rs 18.21 crore. The construction of the centre began in June 2022 and was completed in March 2025.

