Mithoon calls his new album a reflection of his personal and professional journey

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Music composer Mithoon is set to release the first song from his upcoming album ‘Master of Melody’ this month. The music composer, who has delivered several chartbusters like ‘Bas Ek Pal’, ‘Tere Bin’, ‘Aye Khuda’, ‘Banjaara, ‘Tum Hi Ho’ and others, has called the album a reflection of his journey, both personal and professional.

The album features meticulously crafted tracks, and marks a full-circle for him as it is backed by the T-Series, the label which bankrolled his first album back in 2009.

Talking about the album, Mithoon said, "Music has always been my way of communicating emotions, and with this album, I want to push those boundaries even further. This album is a reflection of my journey, both personal and professional and it is exciting to collaborate once again with Bhushan Kumar”.

He further mentioned, “I admire his passion for music and I feel he has a keen sense of identifying a pure melody instantly. I’m grateful to him for continuously believing in my vision and giving me the space to explore this album. Furthermore I’m excited about all the singers and writers I have collaborated with on this album and the names are a surprise and will be revealed soon.”

T-Series head-honcho Bhushan Kumar called Mithoon the true "Master of Melody”. He said, “Mithoon’s music stands out and sustains forever. We wanted to create songs that resonate with listeners and stay with them long after they’ve heard them. I’m excited for everyone to experience the magic he’s crafted in this album”.

The first song from the album will drop soon with anticipation already building among fans for what is expected to be another remarkable addition to their successful body of work.

Mithoon started his career with two recreations, ‘Wo Lamhe’ in ‘Zeher’ and ‘Aadat’ in ‘Kalyug’. In 2006, Mithoon's friend recommended his name to Onir, who wanted an electro-based title track. This led to his first original song as a composer, ‘Bas Ek Pal’ with KK, and ‘Tere Bin’ by Atif Aslam.

