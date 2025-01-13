Mithila Palkar-starrer ‘Sweet Dreams’ follows two strangers connected by dreams

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Sweet Dreams’. The film is helmed by Victor Mukherjee, and follows the story of two strangers linked by the surreal world of dreams.

It also stars Amol Parashar, Meiyang Chang, and Sauraseni Maitra. The film’s soulful soundtrack, created by the talented team of Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit , and Akashdeep Sengupta, perfectly complements its dreamy, whimsical tone.

The film captures the magic of serendipity and the intensity of love that transcends the ordinary. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of Jio Studios and Mango People Media.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is set to stream on January 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mithila Palkar made her acting debut in the 2014 Marathi short film ‘Majha Honeymoon’ which was screened at the 16th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival. Dhruv Sehgal, who met her at Thespo (QTP's annual theatre festival), asked her to audition for Filter Copy's new satire show on YouTube called ‘News Darshan’. She went on to do her first web series titled ‘Girl in the City’ and a number of YouTube videos for Pocket Aces. One of these is a web series called ‘Little Things’ in which she starred alongside Dhruv Sehgal since 2017, which has achieved a lot of popularity and was also published as a book by Penguin Random House.

Netflix purchased the franchise of ‘Little Things’ in 2018 and its second season premiered on Netflix on 5 October 2018.

She also teamed up with Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan for ‘Karwaan’. The film was released on August 3, 2018. In 2019, she acted in ‘Chopsticks’, a Netflix original film.

