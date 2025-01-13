Holiday Declared for Six Kerala Districts on January 14 for Pongal

In Kerala, six districts will observe a local holiday tomorrow on the occasion of Makara Pongal, as per the state government's official calendar. The districts that will be observing this holiday are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad. These areas, which share borders with Tamil Nadu, have been granted the holiday to celebrate this traditional festival.

Makara Pongal holds great cultural and religious significance in these districts. The celebrations will include the Makaravilakku festival at Sabarimala, which is one of the most important religious events in Kerala, as well as the Makarasreeveli at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Both festivals are dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and mark the beginning of the harvest season.

The holiday is being observed to honor these celebrations, bringing festive cheer to the region. It also reflects the importance of the day for the local communities who celebrate the harvest festival with much enthusiasm and devotion.