Mission Chandrayaan successful, 'Rahulyaan' could neither be launched nor landed: Rajnath

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Rajasthan on Monday took a jibe at the opposition and said that Chandrayaan's launch and landing has been successful, but Rahulyaan has neither been launched nor landed for 20 years.

He quoted the report of Transparency International and said that Rajasthan ranks number one in corruption for which the credit goes to its Congress government; Examination papers are getting leaked in the state. While the chief minister is sitting in the driving seat, someone else is pressing the clutch and the accelerator, he added.

Rajnath was addressing a gathering before flagging off the BJP's third Parivartan Sankalp Yatra at Ramdevra on Monday. This yatra will cover 51 assembly constituencies in Jodhpur division in 20 days.

He showered praises on the scientists of India and said that they have done excellent work in less than the budget of Hollywood films

“Nuclear tests have taken place on this land. The leap India took in 1998 by conducting nuclear tests. Chandrayaan-3 made a similar jump on August 23 by landing on the moon. India has reached the moon on South Pole which no country has done. Now, we are going towards the Sun from Aditya-L1. Our scientists have done this work in less than the budget of Hollywood movies which has surprised the world,” he said.

This is new India’s strength which says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan and Hamara Bharat Mahan. India is no more a weak nation but a strong nation, he added.

He said that the world now listens to India with open ears.

“India is no longer a weak but a strong country. Earlier, our views were not heard at international forums, but today when India speaks, the whole world listens with open ears. India's reputation has increased all over the world. Many big countries are coming and investing in India and its report has been published recently,” he added.

The minister said, “In 2014, our economy was ranked 10th. Now after 9 years, India has come at the 5th position. By 2027, India's economy will be in top 3. When we formed the government in 2014, there was no electricity in 18,000 villages. In one and a half years, our government has done the work of providing electricity in these villages.”

Modiji decided to Jan Dhan the accounts of citizens and the benefits of our social schemes reached directly to their bank accounts from Delhi, he said.

Speaking on law and order in the state, he said people should themselves assess the environment before Congress rule.

Around 10 lakh cases have been registered in 56 months. Over 7650 innocent people have been murdered in Rajasthan. No other state in India has such a situation like Rajasthan. Out of 2 lakh rape cases, there are 31000 cases of minors being raped. An entire family was recently murdered in Jodhpur. Everyone remembers what happened in Udaipur. A state can’t develop if its law and order situation is not strong, he commented,

Speaking on the INDIA alliance, he said, “28 parties have come together to stop PM Narendra Modi from becoming PM again; an alliance should be formed to develop a nation.. The condition of this alliance is such that the name is big and the vision is small."

"The people of their coalition are hurting Sanatan Dharma. The Congress is silent. Why are Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi not saying anything on this. Sanatan Dharma has neither birth nor has an end, This Sanatan Dharma treats the entire world as its own,” he added.

