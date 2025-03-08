Ministers, athletes join Mandaviya in cycle rally to mark International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) State sports ministers, athletes and administrators joined Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a special cycle rally to mark International Women’s Day at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana on Saturday.

Speaking during the flag-off of the rally, Dr Mandaviya said, “This cycle rally is a testament to our Nari Shakti, showcasing the determination, leadership and excellence of women in sports and beyond”.

Held on the sidelines of the Chintan Shivir, a national meet of state ministers and key stakeholders discussing India’s preparation for the 2028 LA Olympics and the bid to host the 2036 Summer Games, the cycle rally drew keen interest from members of the Kanha Shanti Vanam, a wellness and spiritual centre.

To mark Women’s Day, Mandaviya, Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi and former Olympian and badminton star Pulella Gopichand along with other prominent athletes launched the ASMITA newsletter. The newsletter captures the essence of ‘Sports For Women’ mission started by the government in 2021. The newsletter also highlights the amazing reach of ASMITA leagues and how they are transforming the lives of young women who are aspiring to take up sports as a career.

Former All-England champion Gopichand, who has coached Olympic medallists like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, said: “As they say women have won more Olympic medals for India and it is only fair that they need to be promoted even more. ASMITA is a great platform and when 15 sports ministers join Dr Mandaviya to talk about the future of sports and chase our Olympics dreams, it is a great initiative. Only the right policies have to be made properly and implemented.”

The cycling rally was led by the Sports Minister of Assam Nandita Gorlosa, women trainees of the Gopichand badminton academy and para-athlete and a bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, Deepthi Jeevanji.

Mandaviya joined the cycling rally and reiterated the importance of making cycling a regular habit for a healthier lifestyle. The Sundays on Cycle initiative, a key effort led by Mandaviya, has gained traction across the country, encouraging people to adopt cycling as part of their routine.

“Cycling should become a fashion and a tool to fight obesity and lifestyle diseases. I urge all citizens to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement by dedicating at least an hour every Sunday to fitness,” he said.

It was a sea of yellow at the Kanha Shanti Vanam where all participants enjoyed the cool early morning breeze and cycled the winding 3-km route with great enthusiasm.

Gorlosa said: “I have cycled after 30 years. It brought me back some wonderful memories. When Dr. Mandaviya said that I have to cycle, I could not say no and I don’t regret it. On Women’s Day, it was a special feeling and I fully agree with the message that cycling means fitness and a good way to channel your energies.”

