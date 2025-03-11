Minister justifies encounter killing of gangster Aman Sahu in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 11 (IANS) Justifying the police encounter of Jharkhand’s notorious gangster Aman Sahu, state Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu asserted that those who defy the law and challenge the administration must face the consequences.

Speaking to the media at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises on Tuesday, the Urban Development, Higher Education, and Tourism Minister said, “The rule of law will prevail under all circumstances. The government will take legal action against those who break the law.”

He stated that he had learned about Sahu’s killing through media reports and was awaiting further details. “An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances of the encounter,” he added.

The Minister emphasised that the incident should serve as a warning to criminals. “If anyone tries to take the law into their own hands, the state government will not tolerate it. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

When asked if the encounter mirrored Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer model under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sonu dismissed the comparison. “The rule of law will prevail here, not bulldozer rule. Demolishing someone's house without due legal process is a bulldozer rule. But if the police act in self-defence, it cannot be categorised as such.”

Senior JMM MLA Hemlal Murmu also defended the police action, stating that Aman Sahu was involved in multiple criminal activities and had links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“If the Hemant Soren government is eliminating such criminals, it is commendable. Until now, only Yogi Adityanath had done this. Now, Jharkhand will follow suit,” he remarked, though he maintained that the state's approach was distinct from that of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MLA from Barkatha, Amit Yadav, also supported the encounter. “One should be dealt with according to their actions. This was the right step,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Barkagaon, Roshanlal Choudhary, criticised the government’s handling of law and order. “Crime has surged in the state. The NTPC Deputy General Manager was murdered in my constituency. This government has failed to control crime,” he said.

