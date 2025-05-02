Midfielder Joelinton unlikely to feature in rest of the season, says Newcastle manager Howe

Newcastle, May 2 (IANS) Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said that midfielder Joelinton is unlikely to feature in the remainder of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as he needed "a period of rest" due to his recurring knee injury.

Howe, who received a nomination for the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for April, revealed Joelinton could be sidelined for the remaining four fixtures of the season but will be hopeful the likes of Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes can continue their impressive form of late in their bid for Champions League qualification for a second time in their last three seasons.

"The likelihood is that it will be difficult (if he will play again this season). But with Joe you never rule him out. He's so motivated to try and come back. He had a bit of discomfort in his knee last week before the game, so we sought specialist opinion and the opinion was that it was nothing serious, but he needed a period of rest, so he's now in Brazil. We'll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season but the likelihood is probably not," Howe said in a pre-match press conference.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed last week's 3-0 win over Ipswich. Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are among the players in contention to replace Joelinton in midfield for their trip to Brighton on Saturday.

"We still have a lot of faith in Joe and he's a like for like replacement [for Joelinton], with a lot of his best work on the left-hand side of the pitch as Joelinton does. He's got goalscoring instincts, is a very attack-minded player, very quick and athletic and a good ball carrier.

"Joe has had some important contributions this season, most notably in the Carabao Cup where he's scored some big goals for us. No doubting his quality but he probably needs that run of games to be at his very best so hopefully he can show that," Howe said.

Newcastle are currently third in the Premier League table, just two points separate them from Nottingham Forest in sixth. Speaking on the club's final four Premier League fixtures, Howe said, "I think that's absolutely where you want to be, in clear control of your destiny with four games to go. We're very aware that it can change in one round of games so there's no let up for us."

"Keeping absolute focus and being really consistent with our training has happened for a long period of time and our run of results has been very impressive but what we don't want to do is for it to tail right at the end. We believe in the team," he added.

