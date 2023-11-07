Men's ODI World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar addresses inspired Afghanistan ahead of crunch Australia clash

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer and ICC Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar addressed the history-making Afghanistan cricketers ahead of their crucial ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia on Tuesday.

Afghanistan’s dream run in the ongoing CWC sees them placed at sixth with eight points, and with their fate in their own hands with regard to what would be a historic feat in qualifying for the semi-finals.

Having won just a solitary game in their Cricket World Cup history before the start of this tournament, Afghanistan have produced remarkable performances in India this time around, winning four of their seven matches, three of them on the trot.

Providing inspiration for that unprecedented feat of making the semis was India legend Tendulkar, who addressed the group in Mumbai on Monday.

"It is a special moment for each and everyone," Rashid told cricketworldcup.com about Tendulkar addressing the Afghanistan team.

"Meeting him on a very special occasion here in one Wankhede, I think it's a different feeling. And definitely it's given lots of positive energy to the guys, to the team. It's a kind of dream for lots of players to meet him."

He went on to thank Tendulkar for meeting the team ahead of their crux game against Australia.

"I just want to say thank you so much for coming here. I know lots of people start cricket watching you and you are a role model for everyone back home in Afghanistan.

"So on behalf of the whole of Afghanistan, massive thank you for coming here, spending this very important time with us. I'm pretty sure this will give these guys lots of energy, lots of positive things. And meeting you was a dream of everyone."

Afghanistan will face Australia on Tuesday and then take on South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.