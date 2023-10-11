Men's ODI WC: 'Shami should play instead of Ashwin in Afghanistan clash', says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Team India should play right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami instead of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, and not bother about the lack of batting depth as they have enough batting firepower.

India kicked off their campaign in Chennai with a victory against Australia, fielding Ashwin in place of Shami. However, the pitch for India's upcoming game against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium might the pitch may not favor spin bowling as much that is why Chopra suggested Shami's return to the playing XI.

Shami boasts an impressive track record against Afghanistan, including a remarkable hat-trick achieved during their encounter in the 2019 World Cup. In the two matches Shami has played against Afghanistan between 2014 to 2019, he has picked up 6 wickets at an average of 15.

"I think Mohammed Shami should play instead of Ravichandran Ashwin. But for that, India should leave its obsession for the No. 8 batter as because of that, if the team needs a third pacer, they go with Shardul Thakur and for the third spinner, they choose Ashwin.

"I believe against Afghanistan, on a flat pitch, you should go with three fast bowlers where Shami is the third pacer and go with two other proper spinners," Chopra said on Jio Cinema show 'Aakashvani'.

On the other hand, former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra gave her take on team India’s strategy match against Afghanistan, saying the Rohit Sharma-led side should opt to bat first and make optimum use of our batting lineup.

"India can definitely post a 400+ target today. If they win the toss, they should bat first and make optimum use of our batting lineup. They should not bother about the conditions and focus on putting runs on board. Sri Lanka, South Africa and England have all scored runs and it is important for us to score as well," she said.

