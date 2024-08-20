MEIL deploys 2,000 HP hi-tech oil drilling rig for ONGC in Rajahmundry

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Hyderabad-based Conglomerate Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has deployed its advanced, fully automated and hydraulic 2,000 HP capacity oil drilling rig at ONGC's Rajahmundry asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to a MEIL statement.

Previously, MEIL has deployed two 2,000 HP capacity land drilling rigs in the same asset. This marks the 3rd rig to be established under the Rajahmundry asset of the ONGC.

The new generation, fully-automated oil drilling is made under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, as a part of the Rs 6,000 crore value of oil drilling rigs order from ONGC.

MEIL is the first private company in India to manufacture and use the oil and gas extraction rigs with indigenous technology. The advanced new generation oil drilling rig is unique in its functioning with the capacity of 2,000 HP and can drill up to 6,000 metres in high pressures and temperatures. In terms of the functioning of the oil drilling rig, it is much more efficient, cost-effective, automated, and zero risk than the traditional rigs, according to the company statement.

This C3BR1 rig is built with full automation in order to reduce downtime on account of safety & maintenance. The rig is the first of its kind to be inducted into the ONGC drilling fleet.

The inauguration ceremony of the oil drilling rig deployment was attended by representatives from MEIL and ONGC officials. MEIL has received an order for 47 rigs from the ONGC in global competitive bidding. Of the 27 land drilling rigs, two are mobile hydraulic rigs with a capacity of 1,500 HP, and 17 are AC VFD rigs with 1,500 HP capacity. Six others are AC VFD rigs having a capacity of 2,000 HP, and two others are HT VFD rigs of 2,000 HP which can drill up to 6,000 metres.

MEIL is manufacturing and supplying the remaining rigs to the ONGC assets in Assam (Sibsagar, Jorahat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankaleshwar, Mehsana, and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala), and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).

According to the MEIL, this rig is equipped with a blowout preventer that can operate under high pressure and high temperatures. The rig can bring down the temperature of 220 degrees Celsius from underground to the surface area. Since it is equipped with a blowout preventer with 5,000 PSA capacity, which is used for the first time in India, it helps in reducing the temperature.

Besides, the rig is manufactured in India, having American Petroleum Institute (API) approved standards. With the highest level of automation, the rig reduces human intervention. Unlike other rigs, it does not require more workmen and only two men can operate the entire rig. The rig is safe and more productive with Gen-X technology and is economical compared to conventional rigs, the MEIL statement added.

