Meghalaya's ruling party NPP to declare Lok Sabha candidates in December

Shillong, Nov 1 (IANS): The ruling party in Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year.

The NPP state president Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that the party will declare candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya in December.

Tynsong took over as the NPP state president on Wednesday.

"We have started preparing for the Lok Sabha election. A good number of people have approached us for a ticket. There will be a little time required as I have just taken over charge. We shall finalise the candidates' names within December", he said.

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats. The Tura Lok Sabha seat was won by Agatha Sangma, the younger sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma while the Congress party's Vincent Pala is the MP from Shillong.

When Tynsong was asked whether the sitting Tura MP Agatha Sangma will get the ticket from there, he stated, "The party constitution has the scope for demanding a ticket by the sitting MP and other potential candidates. Let us see what happens."

He added that as the state party president his first priority will be reorganizing the different committees of the party starting from the block level.

"For better preparation to fight the polls, we must have our grassroot organization in place properly," Tynsong said.

