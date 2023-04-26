Meghalaya: Advisory issued to pet owners, caregivers

Shillong, April 26 (IANS) Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District authority on Wednesday issued an advisory to pet owners, urging them to have responsible, lifelong commitment towards the domestic animals as pet parenting is a responsibility and not a casual interest.

East Khasi Hills District Deputy Commissioner, S.C. Sadhu, also advised the caregivers that they should avoid feeding street dogs immediately adjacent to areas in which children play, or people take walks, or that are otherwise crowded.

Moreover, feeding must not be done in a manner that contributes to littering or dirtying any feeding site. Care-givers are advised to clean up feeding sites after feeding is over.

Congested and mountainous capital city Shillong falls under the East Khasi Hills District.

The Deputy Commissioner in his 14-point advisory said that selection of pets should not be impulsive rather it should suit one's lifestyle, home environment and economy and to keep only the numbers and kind of pets that one can afford emotionally, economically and time schedule you can afford for your pets.

The advisory recommended sufficient space according to the kinds of pets one is adopting for company, proper shelter from cold, heat and rain, timely feeding and watering, proper training, adequate play time, proper cleaning and grooming are mandatory, pets parenting should be considered as a responsibility, company, lifelong friends and guards for many.

Adoption of indigenous breeds is the need of the hour in order to reduce the challenges of strays, the advisory said.

