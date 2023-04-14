Meghalaya: 2 MLAs of People's Democratic Front likely to join NPP

Shillong, April 13 (IANS) Two MLAs of People's Democratic Front (PDF) are likely to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, sources in the know of things said on Thursday.

If the two PDF legislators -- Banteidor Lyngdoh and Gavin Miquel Mylliem, join the NPP, its tally would increase from 26 to 28 in the 60-member Assembly.

The NPP is the dominant party of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Sources said that talks around joining of the two PDF MLAs are "in the advanced stage and it is progressing in a positive manner".

The PDF was formed in 2017, a year before the 2018 assembly elections.

Two of the sitting PDF MLAs, Dohling and Mawlong, joined the NPP before the February 27 assembly polls, and lost their seats from Mylliem and Umsning assembly constituencies, respectively.

The NPP, PDF, UDP, BJP and the HSPDP contested the February elections against each other.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is the NPP's national president.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.