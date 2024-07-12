Meena permitted to stay absent from Raj Assembly during Budget Session

Jaipur, July 12 (IANS) After resigning from the post of Rajasthan Agriculture Minister, veteran BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena will not be attending the Assembly for the entire Budget Session.

On Friday, the Vidhan Sabha gave permission to Kirodi Lal Meena to remain absent from the House for the entire Budget Session.

As soon as the Question Hour ended on Friday, the Speaker conducted voting on permission for Kirodi Lal Meena to remain absent from the House for the entire session, which was approved by voice vote.

It is worth mentioning that if any MLA does not come to the House during the session, he has to inform the Speaker in writing.

The Speaker then conducts voting in the House and asks for opinions, and then the MLA is exempted from the meetings of the House.

It needs to be mentioned here that Kirodi Lal Meena has tendered his resignation and has also had a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda in this context. However, a decision on his resignation is still pending.

