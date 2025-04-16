ED has become parrot, no one trusts it anymore: Cong's Imran Masood on Robert Vadra summons

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood launched a sharp attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with Robert Vadra's questioning in a land deal case, saying the agency was a parrot and acting under political pressure.

He questioned the ED's credibility and independence.

While speaking with IANS, Masood remarked, “The ED has become a parrot. They have damaged the image of a reputed institution like the ED to such an extent that no one trusts it anymore. If Rahul Gandhi goes to Gujarat, the ED starts reacting. So your actions and their reactions are visible everywhere. You’ve destroyed your own credibility.”

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the charges against him are politically motivated.

He is being investigated over allegations involving questionable land deals. Vadra appeared before the ED on Tuesday and is expected to be questioned again on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Vadra responded to the latest summons by saying his social work had been interrupted: “My Birthday Week Seva has been paused for a few days. Plans I have made for feeding the elderly and gifts for all the children in different areas will be continued as soon as I get over the 'Government’s ways of stopping me' from doing good and speaking about their unjust behaviour towards minorities, or if there are even wishes and talks of me being in politics.”

Imran Masood further said that what was happening with Vadra and other opposition figures was part of a larger pattern highlighted by Rahul Gandhi.

“This is part of the same chain of events that Rahul Gandhi has been talking about. The ED should understand that, too. In this country, if you’ve been given responsibility, then fulfil it honestly and sincerely. That’s my only advice,” he added.

Separately, addressing the Supreme Court hearing on the Waqf Amendment Act, Masood reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to constitutional values:

“The Supreme Court is the guardian of the Constitution. We believe several constitutional provisions have overlapped, so naturally, we will approach the Supreme Court. Where else can we go?”

Reacting to remarks by some clerics claiming they would not accept the court’s verdict if it upholds the Act, Masood stated: “The country will run by law, only law will prevail. Even our religion teaches us to follow the law of the land. I don’t understand who these people are, whether they’re genuinely speaking or being made to speak.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.