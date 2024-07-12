Gurugram: 12 illegal constructions in Raisina Hills razed

Gurugram, July 12 (IANS) To eliminate encroachments in the Aravalli area in Gurugram, the Municipal Committee on Friday demolished 12 illegal constructions.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sonu Bhatt said after a survey in Raisina Hills, illegal farmhouses in the area were served a seven-day notice.

As no proper reply was received, the demolition process was initiated, during which some people tried to stop the JCB machines by showing documents, but they could not present any concrete evidence in their favour, he said.

The illegal constructions being done on Raisina Hill, C-97, C-20, B-66, D-31, seven farmhouses being built in front of G 8-9 in a huge area of ​​22 acres and A 2-5 farms were demolished with JCB machines.

Municipal Council Executive Officer Suman Lata, Legal Assistant Sandeep Rathi, Municipal Council Engineer Narendra Taneja, Sub Inspector Sant Kumar of Bhondsi Police Station, JE Digambar etc were present with him along with the police force.

Bhatt said that the Municipal Council has issued more notices. If proper reply to the notices is not received, then strict action will be taken against them, he said.

"Under the Aravalli Forest Protection Act and the Punjab Revenue Land Protection Act, illegal construction work is prohibited in the Raisina Hills," he said.

