Maya Kodnani: I am speechless after seeing 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) A special screening of the film ‘Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’ for the families of the victims of the Godhra case was recently organised by the makers. Maya Kodnani, former BJP MLA, attended the screening and was left speechless.

These screenings were scheduled in Ahmedabad and Godhra. During the movie, the audience was visibly moved, with many breaking down in tears.

In her reaction to the media, Maya said: “I am speechless after seeing the movie 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra.’ It is imperative to present the public with the truth. The Godhra riots are an illusion presented to the public after the deaths of 59 people inside the Sabarmati Express train, but the information on who burned 59 people alive inside the train is not revealed. After seeing that sequence in this movie, my heart shook.”

She added: “The fact that this movie has made an effort to disseminate the truth about the Godhra case is quite admirable. This film has definitely brought out the truth behind framing BJP for the Godhra case.”

Producer B. J. Purohit has announced that 10 per cent of the film’s earnings will be directly distributed to the families of the 59 people who died in the Godhra train massacre. Most of the cast and crew of the film, including director M. K. Shivaaksh, met with the families of the Godhra victims.

‘Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’ went through tests at different stages conducted by the CBFC, and the producers had to wait a long time for the results. The movie has been granted censor approval, and is set to release in theatres on July 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

