Matthew Perry's teen neighbour finds his death scene 'very disturbing'

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Matthew Perry's 17-year-old neighbour said that he and his siblings saw "too much" of the actor's death scene and were left "disturbed."

The 'Friends' actor passed away in his hot tub aged 54 from an apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28 night and a 17-year-old, who lived next to his home in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades, said that they were traumatised when they witnessed emergency workers pack into the actor's backyard from over their fence, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was actually home when the ambulance showed up and looked outside, I was just about to head to my friend's house. They were outside my neighbour's door. I didn't think much of it at the time until police started arriving and everything. They didn't hammer the door, they kept silent," Matthew's teen neighbour told The US Sun.

"It was very disturbing, and very sad after all those years… from what he's gone through and his addictions and whatever. I saw everything - I feel bad for my younger siblings."

"I was very sad. At the same time I did kind of expect it in some sense, but I didn't expect it to be so soon. He'd not lived there long. I was very heartbroken to see what happened. I encountered him once, he was very friendly, friendlier than I thought."

He Matthew to be down-to-earth: "Very nice genuine guy. I've always looked up to Matthew and he's probably one of my favourite actors of all time. He made the funniest jokes on the show. I just hope his friends and family can come together at this time."

Matthew downsized to the home in Pacific Palisades by the beach after selling his multi-million-dollar penthouse, and neighbours say that he had spent months remodelling the swimming pool and backyard.

One said about how the actor was desperate to relax in the finished product: "The work was loud and going on for weeks. I think he was upset at his contractor it was taking so long. The noise only stopped about a week ago, and to think he has barely enjoyed the pool. Now he's gone. It's incredible sad."

Perry had a regular sober coach who would spend time with him, along with other friends in recovery, but is said to have spent most of his days alone with his assistant.

