Matthew Koma pens heartfelt birthday note for wife Hilary Duff, shows his humorous side

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Hilary Duff’s husband and singer-song writer Matthew Koma penned a heartfelt note for his wife wishing her a happy birthday and shared comical things in his post, showing his humorous side.

The ‘Keep Our Love Alive’ singer, wishing ‘Lizzy Maguire’ actress on September 28 night wrote: “To my birthday girl @hilaryduff ... It’s wild to think this first photo of us was taken almost ten years ago.”

He then went on to caption the post with a carousel of images that included a picture of Duff posing with Ed Sheeran, adding: “I remember it so vividly, it’s almost like we didn’t break up three times between then and now.”

Koma continued: “You blow me away everyday with your ability to juggle the un-juggle-able... you do it with such ease & grace. You have an endless well of energy and patience that makes you the super-mom + super-wife you are, all while bringing your wildest dreams to earth level, then still somehow giving a s*** about our dogs at the end of the day.”

Calling it an honour to ride “shotgun” whenever she drove, the singer said that he was looking forward to “even more miracles to smile about & even more baby cow videos to make you audibly “awww.’”

“Thank you for loving us, we love you back so much. Happy happy happy birthday,” he concluded, before joking, “We’re the luckiest and our kids are gonna be so stoked when they find out Ed Sheeran is their real dad.”

But this was not where he stopped, because showing his comical side the singer posted a morphed screenshot of a story on Jared Leto, hilariously altering the headline, making it instead read: "Jared Leto Legally Changes Birthdays to be ‘Twinsies’ With Hilary Duff,” 'People' reported.

Expressing her gratitude, Duff wrote: “My love. I look forward to these for the whole year. Thank you for riding shotgun. I am the better driver.”

The couple tied the knot back in December 2019 after dating on-and-off since 2017. Duff and Koma have since welcomed daughters Banks Violet, who turns 5 in October, and Mae James, 2.

