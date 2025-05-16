Massive Tiranaga Yatra in Sambalpur to honour Armed Forces for success of Operation Sindoor

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (IANS) A massive tricolour (Tiranga) rally was held in Sambalpur city of Odisha on Friday in a show of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces following the recent counter-terror operation against Pakistan.

The rally, organised by Citizens for National Security, witnessed significant public participation and the presence of key political leaders, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabinarayan Naik.

The rally was held to honour the bravery and success of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces in Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which saw 26 innocent civilians killed.

In the operation, Indian forces targeted and destroyed multiple terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied territory, marking a major success in India’s counter-terror efforts.

The event at Sambalpur on Friday commenced with a floral tribute to noted freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai at his statue. The rally then proceeded from Jail Chhak to the Shaheed Stambha (Martyrs’ Pillar) at Kacheri Chhak, where participants paid homage to fallen soldiers.

The tricolour march drew participation from a wide range of citizens, including members of political parties, social and cultural organisations, and volunteers.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Today, the world has witnessed the peak of India's military strength. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor has redefined India’s global image.”

He emphasised that for the first time, multiple terror camps across Pakistan were completely dismantled, and even several air bases were destroyed in the operation. Over a hundred terrorists were reportedly eliminated.

Pradhan urged citizens across party lines to stand united with the Indian Army, saying it was time for every Indian to back the forces.

He also clarified that Operation Sindoor has not ended but is currently paused, indicating the possibility of future action.

He called upon the public to organize more such tricolour rallies to boost the morale of the Indian Armed Forces and demonstrate national unity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.