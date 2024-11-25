Maruti Suzuki India’s cumulative exports of cars touch 3 million units

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), India’s leading car maker, has achieved the milestone of having completed the export of 3 million vehicles.

The 3 millionth landmark vehicle was part of a shipment of 1,053 units that sailed from Gujarat’s Pipavav port on Sunday, comprising models like Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso, according to a company statement on Monday.

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said: "Our exports from India have grown by 3 times from 4 years ago. Inspired by this global demand, Maruti Suzuki is determined to diversify and ramp up vehicle exports to 7.5 lakh units by 2030-31."

Maruti Suzuki commenced export of vehicles from India in 1986 and recorded an accelerating growth in its overseas shipments over the year. The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. The company clocked the 1 millionth milestone in vehicle exports in FY 2012-13, followed by the next million in a little less than 9 years in FY 2020-21.

The progression from 2 million to 3 million cumulative exports was achieved in just 3 years and 9 months, making it the fastest million for Maruti Suzuki.

Takeuchi said: "The 3 million cumulative exports milestone reflects India’s automobile manufacturing excellence and is a shining example of Brand India on the global stage. We thank the Government of India for instituting encouraging policies and enabling trade agreements with some markets augmenting export growth."

“Aligned with the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative, Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localization and multiplying exports. Today, 40 per cent of passenger vehicles exported from India are from Maruti Suzuki making us the number 1 vehicle exporter in the country. Our success in international markets is the outcome of high acceptance of Maruti Suzuki’s global standard vehicles for quality, safety, design and technology. We thank our global customers and esteemed distributors for their trust in us," he added.

Maruti Suzuki exported 181,444 units in the period April-October in FY 2024-25, marking a growth of 17.4 per cent over the same period the previous year. Today, the company exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries. America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East are important export markets for the company.

