Margot Robbie's husband says he spends '24 hours a day' with the 'Barbie' star

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Actress-producer Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, praised his wife and said that the pair spends "24 hours a day" together.

“It’s seamless,” Ackerley told the outlet when asked how they separate business and pleasure, reports People.com.

“We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Adding that he “feels like an honourary Aussie” and that “Margot feels like an honorary Brit,” Ackerley said the duo only argues over “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better,” referring to snacks from their respective home countries.

He also joked in the interview that he wished “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between Australia and England.

Robbie recently launched a new brand with her husband and three other friends.

As she told The Times, the movie business is about selling "an idea," while she’s in the "straightforward" world of promoting her new brand.

"You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it, or how it will be received," she said of movies.

"This feels a lot more straightforward; it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea.”

Robbie and her husband tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016.

