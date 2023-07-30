Margot Robbie treats friends to a lavish holiday

London, July 30 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie decided to let her hair down and spend some well-earned time with her close friends after her film 'Barbie' was received well.

The Australia-born actress splurged around $64,000 on her inner circle of close friends at an all-expenses-paid stay in a luxury cabin at A-list haven Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire last week, the Sun reported.

Joined by her British husband, movie producer Tom Ackerley, Robbie, 33, treated her group of 14 friends to a private chef, tasty snacks cooked over a charcoal grill, luxury spa treatments, a cocktail van with free-flowing booze, hot tubs and on-site activities including clay pigeon shooting, cycling and prosecco pong game with pink cups.

‘The Suicide Squad’ actress’ current net worth is an estimated $40 million.

The holiday has been timely for Robbie as a lot of her work in the film industry is largely paused at the moment due to the US actors’ and writers’ strike.

The Sun quoting an insider said: "Despite being the hottest actress on the planet right now, Margot is incredibly down-to-earth and loves nothing more than hanging out with her best mates."

"She knows the tight-knit crowd through work and her husband, and she feels like she can be herself around them and really let her hair down."

"She's more than happy to share her wealth with the people she loves, and she is really generous."

"The weather wasn't great, but they were happy to chill out, eat and drink."

"After spending the last few weeks dressed to the nines and tottering around in heels, Margot ditched the glad rags and donned jeans, comfy hoodies and flip-flops. Her mates mostly work in the film industry too so they're not fazed by Margot's fame and she can just be herself."

Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who wed in 2016, formed their own production company, Lucky Chap, with some of their friends.

